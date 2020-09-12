Maria MACEDO

1/2
Passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Grand River Hospital in Kitchener at the age of 87. Loving mother to Dino and Tony. Cherished Avo to Joe, Derek and Eric and Great-Avo to Mason and Lexi. Predeceased by her husband, Valdomiro (1983), her son, Jose Albert (1974), her parents and siblings. Maria's family will receive relatives and friends from 2:00 - 4:00 and from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Mass of Resurrection will be held at Our Lady of Fatima RC Church, 300 Simeon Street, Kitchener, on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Interment at Woodland Cemetery. Relatives and friends must RSVP through the funeral home website or by calling, 519-749-8467, to attend her visitation and service. Please wear a face mask. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Maria's memorial.


