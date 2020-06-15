Maria Magdalena SCHIKETANTZ
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Maria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away June 11, 2020 in Kitchener after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Maria was born May 16, 1936 in Arad, Romania. She and her husband Bartolomeu, who preceded her in death, emigrated to Canada in 1984. Maria is survived by a brother, Sebastian Fuss, of Arad, Romania; two sons, Erich (wife Cindy) and Robert; a granddaughter Ericha; a special "third son" Frank Szkokan (wife Sorina and family); as well as many other friends and family, both in Ontario and Romania. Maria was a kind, loving, and generous soul. She was an outstanding cook and seamstress, enjoyed gardening and music, and will forever be remembered as the backbone and matriarch of her family. A private visitation will be held on the evening of Monday, June 15, 2020 with a private burial held in the morning of Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Woodland Cemetery in Kitchener, in adherence with current Covid-19 restrictions. A celebration of life will be held at a later date to be determined. The family requests memorial donations be made to the Alzheimer's Society, and would like to express their gratitude to the staff at Sunnyside Home Long-Term Care Facility for their outstanding care and compassion. Arrangements entrusted to Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Visit henrywalser.com for Maria's memorial.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved