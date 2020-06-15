Passed away June 11, 2020 in Kitchener after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Maria was born May 16, 1936 in Arad, Romania. She and her husband Bartolomeu, who preceded her in death, emigrated to Canada in 1984. Maria is survived by a brother, Sebastian Fuss, of Arad, Romania; two sons, Erich (wife Cindy) and Robert; a granddaughter Ericha; a special "third son" Frank Szkokan (wife Sorina and family); as well as many other friends and family, both in Ontario and Romania. Maria was a kind, loving, and generous soul. She was an outstanding cook and seamstress, enjoyed gardening and music, and will forever be remembered as the backbone and matriarch of her family. A private visitation will be held on the evening of Monday, June 15, 2020 with a private burial held in the morning of Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Woodland Cemetery in Kitchener, in adherence with current Covid-19 restrictions. A celebration of life will be held at a later date to be determined. The family requests memorial donations be made to the Alzheimer's Society, and would like to express their gratitude to the staff at Sunnyside Home Long-Term Care Facility for their outstanding care and compassion. Arrangements entrusted to Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Visit henrywalser.com for Maria's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 15, 2020.