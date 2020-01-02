Home

February 2, 1948 - January 2, 2011 In loving memory of a wonderful wife and mother, who left us January 2, 2011. There is a gift we cannot buy that is very rare and true, It is a gift of a wonderful wife and mother, like the one we had in you. Your memory is our keepsake, with which we'll never part. God has you in His keeping we have you in our hearts. Love forever, your husband Fernando, your children, Alise, Fatima, Christina and Paul, and your grandchildren, sons in-law and daughter in-law. You told us we were your fortune, We felt the same way about you.
