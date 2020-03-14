Home

POWERED BY

Services
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
Memorial service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
11:30 AM
Parkview Cemetery Chapel
335 University Ave. East
Waterloo, ON
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Porreca
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria (Mary) Porreca

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maria (Mary) Porreca Obituary
Passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at PeopleCare AR Goudie at the age of 78. Beloved wife of the late Antonio (Andy) (2019). Proud Mother of David (Vanessa) and loving grandmother of Maya Porreca. She will be missed by many family, friends, and former colleagues in Montréal. A memorial service will be held at Parkview Cemetery Chapel, 335 University Ave. East, Waterloo, at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020 followed by interment. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Ducks Unlimited Canada and the Alzheimer's Society would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Maria's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -