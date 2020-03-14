|
|
Passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at PeopleCare AR Goudie at the age of 78. Beloved wife of the late Antonio (Andy) (2019). Proud Mother of David (Vanessa) and loving grandmother of Maya Porreca. She will be missed by many family, friends, and former colleagues in Montréal. A memorial service will be held at Parkview Cemetery Chapel, 335 University Ave. East, Waterloo, at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020 followed by interment. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Ducks Unlimited Canada and the Alzheimer's Society would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Maria's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 14, 2020