Maria SWITALSKI
Maria (Mueller) Switalski passed away at Harriston Retirement Home on Friday, November 6, 2020 in her 88th year. Wife of the late Horst Switalski, sister of Michael and Hilda Mueller of Kitchener, and sister-in-law of Christa Muller of Neustadt, Katharina Muller of Germany, and Ilsa Gaber of Kitchener. Remembered by Bill and Evelyn Menkveld, and by Marilyn Heston. She was predeceased by her son Harvey Switalski, brother Horst Muller and wife Bertha, brothers-in-law Martin Gaber, Heinz Switalski, and Andreas Muller, and by her parents Michael and Maria Mueller. A family graveside service will be held at St. Peter's Lutheran Cemetery, Kitchener at a later date. Memorial donations to Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated, and may be made through the Hardy-Lee Funeral Home, Harriston. Online condolences may be left at www.hardyleefuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hardy-Lee Funeral Home
44 John St. S.
Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0
519-338-2441
