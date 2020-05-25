Passed away on Saturday, May 23rd, 2020 at Golden Years Nursing Home, Cambridge at the age of 94. Born in Birk, Sieben Burgen, Romania on July 17, 1925. Beloved wife of the late Rudolf (2007). Loving mother of Trudy Wagner and Hildegard McNeish. Cherished grandma of 7 grandchildren, Sasha Jeffries, Tyler (Judy) Ishihara, Brielle (Tom) Harrison, Guendolyn, Issac, Catherine, and Caleb McNeish, and 9 great-grandchildren, Liam, Kyle and Morgan,Cooney, Keagan and Logan Jeffries, Ruddiger "Rudy" and Fitzgerald Harrison, Grace and Nicholas McNeish. Predeceased by her parents, Georg Zirndt and Katharina Menyes, sister Katharina Kramer and brother Georg Zirndt. Maria worked at Syroco Kitchener for 22 years and was a member of the Transylvania Club since 1951. Due to current restrictions, a private family service will be held at Memory Gardens Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 519-749-8467. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Golden Years Nursing Home would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Maria's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 25, 2020.