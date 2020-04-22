|
Marian was freed from her broken body and mind and is now at peace. Marian had a long and successful career as a nurse at Sunnyside Home. She was an avid reader, loved to listen to classical music, and especially enjoyed playing cards with family and friends. For 28 years, Marian lived her retirement dream of winters in Venice, Florida and summers at the cottage on Livingston Lake with her loving husband Bruce. Marian will be greatly missed by her children Rick (Gayle) Davis, Cindy Davis, Patti (Rob) Farnham, Dave (Janis) Frieday, Sue (Paul) Hilker, Pat (Roger) Duval, Janet (Rob) Crowther and her beloved nephew Gary (Dennis) Kraft. Her grandchildren Brandon (Petra) and Faith (Brian) Phoenix, Kelly and Kaitlyn Davis, Samantha Farnham, Ryan (Tabitha) Skolski, Jed (Kristen) and Levon (Katrina) Frieday, Shannon, Chris (Cathy) and Trevor (Sarah) Hilker, Celine (Rob) and Nikki (Rob) Duval. Great-grandchildren Kiara, Bethany, Autumn, Evan, Zoey, Holly and Emily. Marian was the last of her generation, predeceased by her Holt siblings; Marg, Doll, Bill, Betty, Gord and Ada. Her husband of 39 years, Bruce Frieday, daughter Lynn Phoenix, beloved goddaughter Karen Bacon, grandson Dustin, great-grandson Baby Dean and her first husband Cyril Davis (1976). She was also predeceased by her parents Melvin and Hilda Holt and step-mother Marguarite. A special thanks to the compassionate staff of the Kingsdale wing at the Chartwell Westmount LTC for their loving care. A private family graveside service will be held. Extended family and friends are invited to view Marian's service via live stream on Friday, April 24, 2020 at 10a.m. at https://www.henrywalser.com/live-streaming A celebration of Marian's life will follow at a later date. Those wishing to make a donation in memory of Marian are asked to consider the Chartwell Westmount LTC (cards available at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 519-749-8467). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Marian's memorial.
