With great sadness, we have lost the Matriarch of our family. She will be greatly missed by many friends and family as she always welcomed everyone into her home and heart. Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 8th at 89 years. Loving mom of David (Virginia), Craig (Sandra), Carol (Glenn Oates) and Tim. Cherished grandma of Christen, and Katie, Ryan (Ange), Kyle (Una), Summer (Jason) and Michael (Sara) Windley, Danny, Tracy and Kelsey (Menno Arendz) Broome, Samantha and James (Alicia) Windley. Step-grandma to Jenna (Adam Miliszewski) and Brent (Codi) Anthony and Jessica (Tyler Goodwin). Great-grandma to Hayden, Owen and Olivia Windley, Charlie and Colbie O'Connor, Brighton Windley, Kade, Zara and Juliette Miliszewski, Erin and Freya Anthony and Sophie Goodwin. Loving sister to Elaine (Jack) Milne. Marian will be joining her husband, Dan, the love of her life. Also, predeceased by her sister-in-law, Neva, her son, Craig and her grandson, Trevor Broome. Cremation has taken place. A Memorial Service to celebrate Marian's life will be held in the Chapel of the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. To attend the service, relatives and friends must RSVP by calling the funeral home at 519-745-8445. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, please keep physical distancing in mind and please wear a face mask. Those wishing to participate in a livestream of the service may do so by visiting www.erbgood.com
. Condolences for the family and donations to St Mary's General Hospital Foundation (Cardiac Care) may be arranged by contacting the funeral home at www.erbgood.com
or 519-745-8445.