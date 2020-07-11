1/2
Marian Louise (Young) WINDLEY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
With great sadness, we have lost the Matriarch of our family. She will be greatly missed by many friends and family as she always welcomed everyone into her home and heart. Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 8th at 89 years. Loving mom of David (Virginia), Craig (Sandra), Carol (Glenn Oates) and Tim. Cherished grandma of Christen, and Katie, Ryan (Ange), Kyle (Una), Summer (Jason) and Michael (Sara) Windley, Danny, Tracy and Kelsey (Menno Arendz) Broome, Samantha and James (Alicia) Windley. Step-grandma to Jenna (Adam Miliszewski) and Brent (Codi) Anthony and Jessica (Tyler Goodwin). Great-grandma to Hayden, Owen and Olivia Windley, Charlie and Colbie O'Connor, Brighton Windley, Kade, Zara and Juliette Miliszewski, Erin and Freya Anthony and Sophie Goodwin. Loving sister to Elaine (Jack) Milne. Marian will be joining her husband, Dan, the love of her life. Also, predeceased by her sister-in-law, Neva, her son, Craig and her grandson, Trevor Broome. Cremation has taken place. A Memorial Service to celebrate Marian's life will be held in the Chapel of the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. To attend the service, relatives and friends must RSVP by calling the funeral home at 519-745-8445. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, please keep physical distancing in mind and please wear a face mask. Those wishing to participate in a livestream of the service may do so by visiting www.erbgood.com. Condolences for the family and donations to St Mary's General Hospital Foundation (Cardiac Care) may be arranged by contacting the funeral home at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Erb & Good Family Funeral Home
171 King Street South
Waterloo, ON N2J 1P7
519-745-8445
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Erb & Good Family Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved