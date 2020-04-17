Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Marian WILSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marian Ruth WILSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marian Ruth WILSON Obituary
At the Village of Humber Heights Retirement Home in Etobicoke, on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at the age of 77, a casualty of COVID-19. Much loved mother of Ian (Hiromi) in Aizuwakamatsu, Japan, Katherine (Paul) in London, U.K., and Jessica (Armando) in NY, USA. Loving Grandma to Nanami, Hinata, Teppei, Michael, Jack, and Lauren. Predeceased by her husband of 45 years, John Cleland Wilson, in 2010, and her son Michael James Wilson, in 1984. A funeral will be held in the future, once international travel becomes safely possible.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -