Passed away peacefully at Freeport Hospital on October 9, 2020. Born in Krakow, Poland December 27, 1926, Mary immigrated to Canada in April 1959 with her husband Ted and daughters Danuta & Krystyna, making their home in Kitchener. Beloved mother of Danuta Pindera and Krystyna (William) Nuhn. Dear Grandmother of James (Melanie) Pindera, Jacqueline (Marc) DiBenedetto, Peter (Tabitha) Nuhn, Alexander (Amanda) Nuhn, Justin (Melissa) Nuhn, Lucas Nuhn. Proud Great-Grandmother of Penelope & Phoenix Pindera, Vinny, Jason and Max DiBenedetto, Sarah, Ingrid, Angus and Olive Nuhn. Pre-deceased by her beloved husband Tadeusz (Ted) January 12, 1998, and sisters Antonina, Stefania & Zofia in Poland.Survived by nieces and nephew in Poland and special niece Ludwika Baczmanski and her family in Waterloo. Mary was a faithful member of the Columbia & Eastwood Congregations of Jehovah's Witnesses. Online expressions, thoughts, memories & condolences may be submitted at memorycemetery.ca
. A memorial service for Mary will be held on Zoom, November 7, 2020 at 2:00pm. Zoom ID: 850 6044 0794 Passcode: 303514