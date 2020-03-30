|
|
Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at her home on Saturday March 28, 2020. Marianne Lamers of New Hamburg in her 68th year. Beloved wife of Egon Lamers whom she married September 13, 1975. Loving mother of Tina & her husband Mike Groves of New Hamburg and Bill & his wife Sumer of Kitchener. She will be sadly missed by her grandchildren Hailey and Aiden and by her many nieces and nephews. Marianne had worked for 10 years for Josslin Insurance, New Hamburg. A private family service will take place with interment in Riverside Cemetery, New Hamburg. In lieu of flowers, donations to the would be appreciated by the family. Personal condolences can be sent at www.markjutzifuneralhomes.ca Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mark Jutzi Funeral Home, New Hamburg.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 30, 2020