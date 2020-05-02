November 3, 1925- April 28 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our matriarch Marie Tobin in the early morning of April 28th at the age of 94, after a long and difficult battle with Alzheimer's. Marie is predeceased by her parents Annie and Bernard Tobin, brothers Sidney Tobin (Libby), William Tobin (Mary), Sisters Bernadette Marks (Samuel), Corina Moriarty (Gerald), her late husband Daniel Winstanley, son Daniel Winstanley, and grandson Shawn Carrigan. She is lovingly remembered by her beloved daughters Carol Carrigan (Brian) and Pat Winstanley, son Blair Winstanley, Grandson Andrew Winstanley (Kristen), and her great grandchildren Taylor, Faith, Jordan, Jaylen, Ari, Elyse, and many nieces and nephews. Marie was born in Sydney Mines, Nova Scotia, where she graduated high school. She became a nurses aid working at Mount Auburn Hospital in Cambridge, Massachusetts. In 1974 she moved back to Ontario and eventually settled in Kitchener, Ontario where she spent her final years. Marie was known for her infectious smile, incredible sense of humour, and her ability to win over any room. She loved her family fiercely and without judgement. She was an influential mother, and an active grandmother and great-grandmother. She was an enthusiastic story teller who could make anyone laugh whether she was telling the story for the first or 50th time. She was a gentle soul loved by all who knew her, a joy to be around, so easy to love, and we will miss the role she had in our lives forever. The family would like to express a huge thank you to the nurses and PSWs of Paramed, who without we would not have been able to keep Marie home with us as long as we were able to—for that we will be forever grateful. We would also like to thank the staff of Sunnyside Long Term Care, especially those at Cider Mill who took such tremendous care of Marie until her final minute. The care she received during her almost 2 years there was better than we could have asked for. We will cherish eternally the love and support both Marie and the family received at the end. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimers Society would be greatly appreciated. Cremation has taken place, and a burial in Toronto, as well as back home in Nova Scotia will take place at a later date. Messages and condolences may be left for the family at www.tricitycrematons.com or 519.772.1237.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 2, 2020.