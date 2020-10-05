Passed away peacefully with her husband near by on October 4, 2020 at Columbia Forest, at the age of 84. Marie and her husband, Edward Halter, shared 63 beautiful years of marriage. She will be remembered by her four loving children, Karen (Jerome) Freiburger, Connie Arnold, Larry (Wendy) Halter, and Donnie Halter. Marie will be dearly missed by her nine grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents Joseph and Olivia Schill, brothers Jerome (Fernanda), Elmer (Rita), Lawrence (Virginia) and infant brother Francis, and sisters Florence (Victor) Gorel, Doris (Jim) Fischer, Beatrice (Bill) Szasz, and Isobel (Bob) Downes. Marie was a longtime member of the St. Joseph's Choir and the Catholic Women's League. Together Eddie and Marie sang for weddings in harmony, like they raised their family. Marie's family will receive relatives and friends from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. A Funeral Mass will be held on October 8th, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph's R.C. Church, 148 Madison Ave. S. Kitchener. Guests are requested to RSVP to attend the visitation and service through the funeral home website or by calling the funeral home directly. Please note that masks are mandatory. Those who are unable to attend will be invited to view the service via livestream at https://www.henrywalser.com/live-streaming
. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the St. Mary's Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Visit www.henrywalser.com
for Marie's memorial.