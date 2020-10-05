1/2
Marie Clara (Schill) Halter
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully with her husband near by on October 4, 2020 at Columbia Forest, at the age of 84. Marie and her husband, Edward Halter, shared 63 beautiful years of marriage. She will be remembered by her four loving children, Karen (Jerome) Freiburger, Connie Arnold, Larry (Wendy) Halter, and Donnie Halter. Marie will be dearly missed by her nine grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents Joseph and Olivia Schill, brothers Jerome (Fernanda), Elmer (Rita), Lawrence (Virginia) and infant brother Francis, and sisters Florence (Victor) Gorel, Doris (Jim) Fischer, Beatrice (Bill) Szasz, and Isobel (Bob) Downes. Marie was a longtime member of the St. Joseph's Choir and the Catholic Women's League. Together Eddie and Marie sang for weddings in harmony, like they raised their family. Marie's family will receive relatives and friends from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. A Funeral Mass will be held on October 8th, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph's R.C. Church, 148 Madison Ave. S. Kitchener. Guests are requested to RSVP to attend the visitation and service through the funeral home website or by calling the funeral home directly. Please note that masks are mandatory. Those who are unable to attend will be invited to view the service via livestream at https://www.henrywalser.com/live-streaming. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the St. Mary's Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Visit www.henrywalser.com for Marie's memorial.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Henry Walser Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved