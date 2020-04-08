|
Passed away peacefully, with Helmut at her side on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at the age of 91. Beloved wife of Helmut Groh for 67 years. Dear mother of the late Dr. Helmut Groh (1997) and Paul (2016). Dear sister of the late Frank Morscher. Dear sister-in-law Edda Morscher. Marie was a longtime member of St. Anne R.C. Church. A private family funeral liturgy will take place with interment at Woodland Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy donations to St. Mary's Hospital Foundation or Grand River Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Maria's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 8, 2020