Maria Jantina (Moraal) Henderson of Listowel, passed away at Fordwich Village Nursing Home on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, in her 94th year. Wife of the late McKie Henderson. Mother of Agnes Marie Henderson of Listowel, and Kim Henderson of Caistor Centre. Oma of Alicia Lockie and Shayne McClure, Michael Lockie, and Paul Lockie. Sister of Janny and Gerrit Vloedgraven of the Netherlands, and Koop and Freda Moraal of Strathroy. Predeceased by her brothers Jan Moraal and his wife Wim, Marnix Moraal and his wife Dina, and Henk Moraal and his wife Dik. Private family funeral service will be held at Knox Presbyterian Church, Listowel on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. The service will live-streamed, and the link will be available on the funeral home website. Interment in Elma Centre Cemetery. Memorial donations to Knox Presbyterian Church or Every Home for Christ would be appreciated, and may be made through the Eaton Funeral Home, Listowel. Online condolences may be left at www.eatonfuneralhome.ca