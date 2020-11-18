1/1
Marie HENDERSON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maria Jantina (Moraal) Henderson of Listowel, passed away at Fordwich Village Nursing Home on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, in her 94th year. Wife of the late McKie Henderson. Mother of Agnes Marie Henderson of Listowel, and Kim Henderson of Caistor Centre. Oma of Alicia Lockie and Shayne McClure, Michael Lockie, and Paul Lockie. Sister of Janny and Gerrit Vloedgraven of the Netherlands, and Koop and Freda Moraal of Strathroy. Predeceased by her brothers Jan Moraal and his wife Wim, Marnix Moraal and his wife Dina, and Henk Moraal and his wife Dik. Private family funeral service will be held at Knox Presbyterian Church, Listowel on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. The service will live-streamed, and the link will be available on the funeral home website. Interment in Elma Centre Cemetery. Memorial donations to Knox Presbyterian Church or Every Home for Christ would be appreciated, and may be made through the Eaton Funeral Home, Listowel. Online condolences may be left at www.eatonfuneralhome.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Nov. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved