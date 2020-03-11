|
Passed away on March 8, 2020 in Kitchener at the age of 93. Beloved mother of: Sandra Hishon, Larry Hishon (Maureen), Donna Rellinger (the late Bryce), Marian Hishon (the late Ross), Rose Rioux (David) and Cate Hishon. Cherished grandmother of: Jody, Patrick, Dawn Marie, Jake, Lauren, Jill, Erin, Jamie, Morgan and Craig. Loving great-grandmother to: Nolan, Fiona, Cooper, Carter, Paige and Nathan; Connor; Jordan & Addison; Faith, Lionel and Antonia; Emmitt and Jack; Etta and Macy; Ellis and Wyatt. Marie is predeceased by her brothers: Frank Jordan, Ken Jordan, Tom Jordan, Cyril Jordan and her sister, Eleanor Murray. She is survived by her two sisters Maureen Smith of Stratford and Donna McCann of Sarnia. Marie will also be missed by many nieces and nephews. Marie's family will receive relatives and friends from 2:00-4:00 and 7:00-9:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467, with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Teresa's R.C. Church on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. followed by a reception in the church hall. As expressions of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, donations to the K-W Humane Society, Covenant House Toronto or Carmel of St. Joseph would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Marie's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 11, 2020