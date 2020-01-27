|
At Wingham & District Hospital on Saturday, January 25, 2020, Marie MacIntyre of Wingham passed away peacefully in her 80th year. Loving wife of Grant MacIntyre. Devoted mom of Marilyn and Lonnie Whitfield, Bruce and Carol MacIntyre and Doug and Janet MacIntyre. Loving grandma of Nicolle and Ryan, Nollan, Tori and Adam, Kellsey and Chad, Jonathan and Rebecca, Janessa and Nate, Ben and Salma, Jared and Meshie and Brittany and A.J. Special great-grandma of Cassidy, Tyson, Becca, Peyton, Hunter, Lucas, Aubree, Kole, Brynlee, Harlee, Harrison, Blakely, Brookes, Silas and Greyson. Cherished sister and sister-in-law of Janice Robbins, Wayne and Linda McEwen, Brian and Wendy McEwen, Les and Lynn McEwen, Lorne and Thelma McEwen and Marion MacIntyre. Marie will be lovingly remembered by many nieces, nephews and extended family. Predeceased by her parents Clarence and Vera McEwen, sister Diane in infancy, parents-in-law Jack and Florance MacIntyre, and brothers-in-law John Robbins and Bill MacIntyre. In 1963, Marie and Grant bought MacIntyre's Bakery which they owned and operated on the main street of Wingham up until their retirement in July of 2000. Marie was known for often giving away many cookies at the bakery and was affectionally named the 'Cookie Lady' by their customers. Marie and Grant were married for over 59 years. Together they raised three children together and loved to spend time with their growing family. Marie was kind, loving and generous. Heaven is now a little sweeter for having their own Cookie Lady and memories of Marie will never fade. A Celebration of Marie's life will be held at a later date at the Royal Canadian Legion, Br. 180, Wingham. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church or the Wingham & District Hospital Foundation would be appreciated as expressions of sympathy.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 27, 2020