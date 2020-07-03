1/
Marie (Schultheiss) NAGY
1938-04-24 - 2020-06-30
April 24, 1938 - June 30, 2020 Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family at the age of 82. She will be forever missed by her husband Joseph Nagy of 62 years. Dear Mother of Jacqueline Nagy, Judy Nagy, and Joe Nagy (Louise). Cherished Oma of Eric Nagy (Caroline), Marc Nagy (Lara Hunter), Frankie Battaglia, and Joey Battaglia. Proud great Oma of Sébastien Nagy. Loving daughter of Elisabeth Schultheiss (the late Joseph). Marie will be remembered by her siblings, extended family and friends. Cremation has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, LAKEFIELD CHAPEL, 66 Queen Street, Lakefield, Ontario. If desired, memorial donations may be made to The Sick Kids Hospital. Condolences may be shared and donations made by visiting www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705.652.3355.

Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jul. 3, 2020.
