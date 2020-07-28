Marie SMITH

1/
At Stratford General Hospital on Monday, July 27, 2020, Mrs. Marie Edith (Krotz) Smith of Milverton, and formerly of Listowel, in her 78th year. Wife of the late Bill Smith. Mother of Mike and Patti Smith of Atwood, and Lisa Gabel and Scott Leavers of Milverton. Grandmother of Brandon, Shaunna, Dustin (Karley), Carlie (Tyler), Samantha, and Jamieson, and great-grandmother of Rayleigh. Sister of Pauline Scrimgeour of Milverton, and Murray and Audrey Krotz of Gowanstown, and sister-in-law of Shirley Krotz of New Hamburg, and Nancy and Barry Davis of Edmonton, Alberta. Predeceased by her brother Paul Krotz, and brother-in-law John Scrimgeour. A private family service will be held at Eaton Funeral Home, Listowel on Thursday, July 30, 2020 with interment in Fairview Cemetery, Listowel. Memorial donations to Listowel Memorial Hospital Foundation or St. Paul's Lutheran Church would be appreciated. Online condolences may be left at www.eatonfuneralhome.ca

Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jul. 28, 2020.
