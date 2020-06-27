Marie TOUSHAN

It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Marie Scelina Toushan on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at the age of 78. Marie will be lovingly remembered by her friend and husband of 55 years Garry Toushan, her children Paul Toushan, Dennis Toushan (Kathy), Lucia Maunder (Steve), Wayne Brittain (Jackie) and Barbara Koelewijn (Ron). She will also be very missed by fourteen grandchildren, five great-grandchild, brothers James Garnier (Margaret) and Brian Garnier (Elaine) along with nieces, nephews, sisters and brothers-in-law. All of whom, she held close to her heart. A special thanks to sister-in-law Wendy Garnier who helped make our journey over the past six month a little easier. Predeceased by her parents James Ralph and Veronica Rose Garnier, sister Rosemary Leblanc, brother Bernie Garnier as well as son David Brittian. Marie will also be missed by her second family at the Texas Trails RV Resort in Pharr Texas where she and Garry spent the winter months out of the Canadian cold as Marie was not fond of anything under 75 degrees. She was an avid poker player as attested by her winnings jar. She enjoyed singing and became a choir member with her Texas friends. She turned her hand at a multitude of hobbies including ceramics, painting and even crafted and played the dulcimer. Always a lady and social butterfly, loving and giving to her family, Marie's presence will live on in many a memory. A Celebration of Life will be held on July 25, 2020 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. @ 29 Drumoak Place, Kitchener ON. Online condolences may be left at www.memorycemetery.ca
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 27, 2020.