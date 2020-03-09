Home

Coutts Funeral Home & Cremation Centre
96 St Andrews Street
Cambridge, ON N1S1M8
(519) 621-1650
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Coutts Funeral Home & Cremation Centre
96 St Andrews Street
Cambridge, ON N1S1M8
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
1:00 PM
Coutts Funeral Home & Cremation Centre
96 St Andrews Street
Cambridge, ON N1S1M8
View Map
Marie WARREN Obituary
On March 5th, 2020 at Guelph General Hospital, Marie passed away surrounded by her loving family at the age of 87. Pre deceased by her husband Edgar and her two daughters Alice Marie Davis (Kevin) and Carol Elizabeth. Beloved mother of Robert Warren (Renate) and Jane Elliott. Cherished grandma of Lesley-Anne Davis (Andrew McDonald), Nicole (James Wilson), and Shayna Elliott. Loved great-grandma of Jaime-Lynn Davis. Marie will be fondly remembered by all of her nieces and nephews. Friends and relatives will be received at Coutts Funeral Home- 96 St. Andrew's Street, Cambridge, ON for visitation on Tuesday March 10th, 2020 from 11:00am-1:00pm. A Funeral Service will take place at 1:00pm in the Chapel. Interment at Park lawn Cemetery to follow. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Juvenile Diabetes of Canada, or Breast of Canada would be appreciated by Marie's family. For more information please visit www.coutttsfuneralhome.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 9, 2020
