Marie Zdenka URIDIL
1941 - 2020 Peacefully at Hospice Wellington on Sunday May 31, 2020 at the age of 78 years. Loving wife of Bohumil (Bob) Uridil of Conestogo. Dear mother of Wendy Rose (Mark) of Conestogo and Robert Jr. Uridil (Samantha) of Winterbourne. Loving Grandmother of Melanie (Kevin), Mark (Laura), Bo, Jacob and Paighton. Great-grandmother of Cadence, Chase and Adalynn. Sadly missed by her sister Mila Belohradsky (Tony) and her niece and nephew Denise (John) Thring and Martin Belohradsky. There will be a private family visitation and funeral for Marie. Interment to take place in Conestogo, Ontario. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Graham A. Giddy Funeral Homes-Waterloo Chapel, 617 King St. N, Waterloo (across from Home Depot). In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Wellington would be appreciated. Condolences online at www.grahamgiddyfh.com 519.888.7700.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 3, 2020.
