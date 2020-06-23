It is with crushed hearts we announce the unexpected passing of a very special lady. Always devoted, nurturing and loving mom to Diane Caron (Greg Davis), Johanne Marceau (Derrick Reardon) and Benoit Bilodeau (Kellie Beyens). Treasured "nanny" to Bruce Marceau (Angelica Salamanca), Michel Marceau and Stéphanie Caron (Jake Couchman). Proud great-nanny to Alec Matéo Marceau and great-grandbaby on the way. Loved step-great-nanny to Anouck and Lucca. Survived by her brother René Turgeon (Sue), sisters-in-law Gisèle Marceau and Simone Marceau (Hervé). Now finally strolling over heaven with her true love, her late husband Paul E. Bilodeau (2009). Predeceased by her parents Amédée F. Bilodeau and Cécile Ouellette; brothers-in-law Lionil Bilodeau, Donat Bilodeau and Paul Marceau. Her sense of humour, voice and passion for country western music will be forever remembered by many nieces and nephews, cousins, and so many friends and family. A little lady, with a huge heart. In accordance with Covid-19 Provincial, Federal and the Bereavement Authority of Ontario current regulations, the number of visitors are limited and access to our facility will be controlled. All visitors are required to wear a mask, provide the funeral home personnel with their name and telephone number and observe physical distancing measures while on the premises. Upon arrival to the scheduled events funeral home staff will provide complete direction. Visitation will be held at COUTTS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTRE, 96 St. Andrews Street, Cambridge on Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A private Funeral Mass and Burial will take place at a later date. A beautiful Celebration of Life will be held at a later time for all to participate. As expressions of sympathy, donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Friends and family are invited to sign Marielle's online book of condolences at: www.CouttsFuneralHome.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 23, 2020.