Marilyn passed away at her home at Luther Village Sunshine Centre on Monday, January 20, 2020 at the age of 81. Loving sister of Donna Sills (the late Ron Sills and the late Bill Klopp), John Harder and wife Liz, Mary Joan Rigby and husband Clive, and Beth Voll and husband Mike. Lovingly remembered by her special nieces and nephews, Michael (Kym) Klopp, Kristyn (Greg) Clairmont, Melissa (Dave) Plouffe, Richard (Andrea) Harder, Chris Rigby, Jonathan (Tara) Rigby, Janine (Bobby) Barry, Martin (Isabella) Sellar Voll, Tom (Becky) Voll, Susan (Sean) Kraft, Joe (Dana) Voll, and many great-nieces and great-nephews. Marilyn started her career with The Waterloo County Board of Education in August 1956 at Eastwood Collegiate where, within a year, she was appointed office supervisor. After thirteen years at Eastwood, Marilyn moved to Waterloo Square, where she was in charge of academic records. When the offices of the Board moved to Corporation Square, and then to the Education Centre, Marilyn's career continued to spiral upwards as she was appointed to the position of personnel officer, and then later to manager of personnel within the Human Resources Branch and retired 38 years later. Marilyn was an active member of W-K United Mennonite Church where she sang in the choir for over 60 years. Marilyn's family will receive friends at the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. The funeral service will be held at W-K United Mennonite Church, 15 George St., Waterloo on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Ben Cassels officiating. Cremation will follow and a private family interment will take place at a later date. A reception at the church will immediately follow the funeral service. Condolences for the family and memorial donations, in lieu of flowers, to W-K United Mennonite Church or the Alzheimer Society of Waterloo Wellington may be arranged by contacting the funeral home at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 22, 2020