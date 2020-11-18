1/1
Marilyn Anne HUGHES
January 16, 1964 - November 15, 2020 After a six month battle with Leukemia Marilyn passed away peacefully with husband and children at her side. Dear wife of Jeff Hughes and loving mother of Kara (20) and Jared (18). Predeceased by her father Francis (Chip) Gauther and infant sister Mary Lynn. Survived by her mother Margaret Gauthier of North Rustico PEI, sisters Lorna (Bobby) Gallant, Colleen (Kevin) Devlin, Theresa (Merton) Toombs and Angela (Darcy) MacLeod. Loving daughter-in-law to Barb and Ken Wise, Sister-in-law to Joel and Shanyn Hughes. Crazy Aunt to Melissa, Henri, Kyle, Stacy, Chandler, Chloe, Alex, Jacob, Matthew, Jessica, Julia and Brianna. Marilyn has worked at the Concordia Club in Kitchener in various roles for over 20 years and as an Educational Assistant for over 10 years in a few schools within Waterloo Catholic District School Board. Marilyn loved working with and helping children and enjoyed supporting her own through years of soccer, track, and cross country. Marilyn believed in and talked to angels and now she is one. If you ever shared any personal struggles with her, you likely have an angel token that she gave you out of her pocket. She will be greatly missed, but will always be with us. As per Marilyn's wishes, her ashes will be taken to PEI next summer. No other memorial has been arranged yet while the family reviews COVID restrictions and concerns. Marilyn received several blood transfusion and blood products at several stages. Please go to www.blood.ca and book time to donate. You will make a difference in someone's life. In lieu of flowers and you are wanting and able please make a donation to www.cancer.ca Visit www.henrywalser.com for Marilyn's memorial.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Nov. 18, 2020.
