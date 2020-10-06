Passed away suddenly and unexpectedly with her family by her side on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at the age of 76. Loving mother of Leanne and her husband Ryan Bell. Proud "Nana" of Tyler and Carter. Beloved partner of Ken Usher. Dear sister of Sandy (Hugh), Lynda (Glen), Doug (Anette) and Jack (Nancy). Will be remembered by her mother-in-law Bernice and brothers-in-law, Kenny and Larry (Edie). Aunt Marilyn will be sadly missed by her many nieces and nephews and their families. Predeceased by her husband and soulmate Wayne Wettlaufer (2015) and her parents Ralph and Euphemia Cameron. Marilyn's family will receive relatives and friends from 3 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Funeral service in the chapel at 5:30 p.m. Cremation to follow. Those wishing to attend Marilyn's visitation and service must RSVP and face masks are mandatory. For those unable to attend, Marilyn's service may be viewed via livestream https://www.henrywalser.com/live-streaming
. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or St. Mary's Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com
for Marilyn's memorial and to RSVP.