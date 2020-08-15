Passed away at her home on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at the age of 76 years. Beloved wife of the late Ross Foell. Dear mother of Paul Foell and Linda Tanner (Jeff). Cherished Nana of Jade, Karen and Kodylyn. Survived by her sister Edna Byers and sister-in-law Dorothy Wittig. Predeceased by her parents Melvin and Adeline Wittig, her brother Gerald Wittig and brother-in-law Robert Byers. At Marilyn's request, a private family graveside service will be held. In memory of Marilyn, donations to Fellowship Bible Church or the Canadian Cancer Society
would be appreciated and may be arranged through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street S., Waterloo www.erbgood.com
or 519-745-8445.