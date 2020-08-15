1/1
Marilyn Elizabeth FOELL
Passed away at her home on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at the age of 76 years. Beloved wife of the late Ross Foell. Dear mother of Paul Foell and Linda Tanner (Jeff). Cherished Nana of Jade, Karen and Kodylyn. Survived by her sister Edna Byers and sister-in-law Dorothy Wittig. Predeceased by her parents Melvin and Adeline Wittig, her brother Gerald Wittig and brother-in-law Robert Byers. At Marilyn's request, a private family graveside service will be held. In memory of Marilyn, donations to Fellowship Bible Church or the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be arranged through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street S., Waterloo www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
