Memory Gardens Funeral Home & Cemetery
2723 Victoria Street N.
Kitchener, ON N0B 1M0
(519) 904-0400
Marilyn FERGUSON

Passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Grand River Hospital. Loving wife of Edward (2013) for 54 years. Awesome and fun-loving mom of Bob (Brenda), Jim (Cathy), Beth (Gary) Higgins, Laura (Rob) Russler and John (Mindy). Loving grandmother of Mike (Katie), Michelle (Alex), Jacqueline (Grant), Katelynn (Josh), Shayna (Matt), Kelsi (Eric), Tessa (Alex), Nick (Sam), Dustin (Rachael), Keaton, Adam, Bryanna, Abigail and Baxter. Adored great-grandmother of Jazper, Chloe, Paisley, Kennedy, Tanner, Isabella, Perry and Clark. Marilyn also leaves behind her brothers Bob (Judy) Kerr, Geoff (Martha) Kerr and sister-in-law to Pat (Denis) Newport. Predeceased by her parents Fred and Hazel Kerr, and brother Dick (Lil) Kerr. "Mom Ferg" was a second mother to many, and will be missed by an abundance of other family members and friends. Thank you to the staff at Grand River Hospital for their compassionate care. Cremation has taken place. Visitation will take place from 2-4 pm and 7-9 pm on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at Memory Gardens Funeral Home, 2723 Victoria St. N., Breslau. Visitation will continue on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 from 10-11 am with a Chapel Service to follow. Donations to Grand River Hospital Foundation will be greatly appreciated. A book of online condolences may be signed at memorycemetery.ca
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 20, 2020
