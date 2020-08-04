1/1
Marilyn Joan Petrie
Passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020 at the age of 81. Beloved wife of the late Gerald Black. Loving mother of Stephen (Mitzi) Petrie of Kingsville and Valerie (Heinz) Lindlau of Kitchener. Predeceased by her children, Lori Lynn, Vicki Koebel and Michael Petrie. Remembered by son-in-law Dan Koebel. Stepmother of Greg (Elizabeth) Black of Orton. Cherished grandmother of Chantelle, Nicki, David, Ashley and Sara. Step-grandma of Alysha, Lauren, Braeden, Jennifer and Jessie. GG of Makayla, Zach, Dylan, James, Beau and Savannha. Dear sister of June Hamilton of St. Thomas and the late Donna VanPatter. Will missed by many nieces and nephews. Marilyn retired from J.M. Schneider in 1999 after 25 years of service. Marilyn's family will receive relatives and friends from 1:30 - 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Funeral service in the chapel at 3:30 p.m. Guests must RSVP to attend Marilyn's visitation and service and are required to wear a face mask. Cremation to follow. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Grand River Hospital Foundation - Cancer Centre would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Please visit Marilyn's memorial page at www.henrywalser.com to RSVP to attend the visitation and service.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Aug. 4, 2020.
