Marilyn Wallace
Marilyn Wallace of Kitchener passed away peacefully with her husband at her side on Monday, June 29, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital, Kitchener after a brain stem injury in 2015. She was born on October 16, 1948 to Horace and Alma (Gross) Holmes. Survived by her loving husband Larry of 49 years, and her daughters Carla and Steve VanSickle of Harriston, and Melissa and Peter Bortolon of Guelph. She was a devoted grandmother to Cayle VanSickle, Wyatt VanSickle, Aidan Bortolon, and Quinn Bortolon Marilyn is fondly remembered by her sister Patricia and Dr. Jim Golem of Hanover, brother Ken and his wife Marilyn of Elora, and sister Shirley Holmes and Larry Kreis of Owen Sound. Sister-in-law of Rev. Diane Hilpert-McIlroy and Robert McIlroy of Listowel, Denise and Lloyd Riddolls, and Perry and Jean Wallace, all of Harriston, and by many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews. Marilyn was a very creative person. She loved to knit, crochet, and design knitting patterns. Marilyn enjoyed many summers with family and friends in the Kawarthas. Visitation will be held at the Hardy-Lee Funeral Home, Harriston, on Friday from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., where a private family funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 4th at 1:30 p.m. Rev. Kathy Morden officiating. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, visitors must schedule a time by selecting RSVP under the "Service Details" on Marilyn's page on the funeral home website, or by calling the funeral home at 519-338-2441. The Bereavement Authority of Ontario has mandated that everyone attending must wear a mask. Interment in Harriston Cemetery. Memorial donations to Kids Ability Wellington, or the Harriston Fire Department would be appreciated. Online condolences may be left at www.hardyleefuneralhome.com

Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jul. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hardy-Lee Funeral Home
44 John St. S., Box 278
Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0
519-338-2441
