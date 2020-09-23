April 14, 1966 - September 12, 2020 With heavy hearts, we announce the sudden passing of Marinel Bozin at the age of 54. Beloved husband of Mary Jennifer (Higgins) for 25 years. Cherished father of Breanna, Kirsten, and Rachel. Sadly missed by his parents, Ion and Maria Bozin (Zivku), brother Marcello Bozin, niece Maya Sofia Bozin, and Mary's brothers, Doug (Linda) and Don Higgins. Also missed by his many aunts, uncles, cousins, and their families throughout Canada, the United States, and former Yugoslavia. Marinel was predeceased by his grandparents, Traian and Eva Bozin, and Nick and Sofia Zivku, in-laws, Peter and Helen Higgins, and uncle, Nick Zivku Jr. Marinel graduated from Wilfrid Laurier University in 1990 with a Bachelor of Science Degree with Honours Computing and Computer Electronics. He was the owner and operator of BKR Systems in Oakville, specializing in computer programming and technological support. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, a private family service will take place. We welcome anyone to attend this service via satellite on Friday, September 25, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. on the ridleyfuneralhome.com
website. In lieu of flowers, optional donations can be made to the charity of your choice
.