Passed away at his Kitchener residence on Sunday October 4, 2020 at the age of 89 years. Though time may ease the pain, he will be forever deeply missed by his loving wife Maria Pinheiro of 65 years, his children, Al (Shelley) Pinheiro of Kitchener and Mario Jr. (Diana) Pinheiro of Cambridge. Loving Grandfather of Spencer, Melissa, Shelby, Chelsey, Allysha (Mark) and Jessica (Andy). He will also be remembered by 9 Great Grandchildren and many nieces and nephews and their families. Predeceased by his father Joseph (1973), his mother Silvina (1995), his daughter Edra Pinheiro-Haan and his brothers Manuel and Telmo. The family will receive their friends at the GRAHAM A. GIDDY FUNERAL HOME AND CHAPEL, 617 King St. N. Waterloo (across from Home Depot) from 2:00 till 4:00 P.M. and 6:00 till 8:00 PM. on Wednesday October 7, 2020. Funeral service will be held chapel of the funeral home on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 11 a.m. Fr. Daniel Lobsinger C.R. officiating. Interment will take place at Williamsburg Cemetery Kitchener. Due to covid19 restrictions please register on our website for Mario's visitation. Please select a time to visit or phone the funeral home at 519 888 7700 to register. Please respect others by wearing a mask at the funeral home and use hand sanitizer. Donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Ontario, Canadian Diabetes Association would be appreciated by the family. On line condolences and donations can be made through the funeral home at www.grahamgiddyfh.com
The family would like to thank all the Healthcare Providers for the great personal support and care given to Mario.