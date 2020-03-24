Home

Corbett Funeral Home Limited
95 Dundas Street
Cambridge, ON N1R 5N6
(519) 740-0669
Marion E. Reid


1937 - 02
Marion E. Reid Obituary
Peacefully at Hilltop Manor at the age of 83. Cherished mother to Debbie Ralph, John Little (Brenda), Kevin Little. Proud nana to Bryan Little (Brittany), Shawn Little (Jessica), Chris Ralph (Sandy), Kelly Waytowich. Also survived by 9 great grandchildren, sister Helen MacDonald and brother Doug Coates (Helen). Predeceased by her husband Arden Reid and sons Paul and Bob Little. A big thank-you to Peoplecare Hilltop Manor for all their care and compassion. Cremation has taken place. There will be a celebration of life at a later date.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 24, 2020
