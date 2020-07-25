It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Betty Walker (nee Maughan) at age 92 at Cambridge Memorial Hospital from natural causes on July 22, 2020. She will be missed by her husband of 68 years, Alan Walker, her children Joanne Lea (Jim) and Sandy McAlear (Brian), her grandchildren Craig Lea (Madison), Lindsay Coutts (Will), Alex Everett and Jeff McAlear (Sandie), her great-grandchildren Etta Lea, Penny Coutts and Charlie Coutts. Predeceased by her daughter Kathryn Ethier and brother Gord Maughan. Betty was the only daughter of Horace (Rusty) Maughan and Edna Maughan of Toronto. Betty grew up during the Great Depression in northwest Toronto, the daughter of a carpenter. She attended Runnymede High where she met Al and many lifelong friends. She was a cheerleader and Al was the school football quarterback, of course! Before having children she worked at North American Life. Al and Betty married October 5th, 1951 and settled in what was then known as Port Credit and started their family. Three girls were born over the next 6 years. The family then moved to Applewood Hills area of Mississauga to accommodate Al's aging parents and later to have Betty's dad live them. Many were privileged guests of Betty as she always wanted to help people when they needed it, a trait that lasted her whole life. Betty enjoyed an active social life and loved nothing more than to host her family for dinners and parties. Sunday dinner prime rib was her specialty. If you put on 'Mack the Knife' she would be found cutting a rug right up till last year. She loved tennis and golf, the odd vodka and tonic and Riesling wine. Her love of her girls was deep and lasting. She was a world-class fretter and worry wart. She was always kind, non-judgmental and saw the best in people. She was old school in so many positive ways and that endeared her to family and friends alike. Small of stature, big of heart would be an accurate description of Betty. We will miss her presence in our lives. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.



