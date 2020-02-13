Home

Coutts Funeral Home & Cremation Centre
96 St Andrews Street
Cambridge, ON N1S1M8
(519) 621-1650
Marion Janet (Bregman) PARKINSON

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Marion on Monday, February 10, 2020 at Cambridge Memorial Hospital. Loving sister to Katherine Francom (nee Bregman) and sister-in-law to Jim Arbuckle, dear aunt to David (Cielo), Chris (Sandra), Andrew (Tanya) and great-aunt to Olivia, Kira, Austin and Josh. Marion is predeceased by her husband Roger, parents Jacob and Janet (nee Stahlschmidt), sister Nancy, brother-in-law John Francom, nieces Alana and Kennedy and nephew Michael. Cremation has taken place and a Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 1 p.m. with one hour of visitation beginning at 12 p.m. at Trinity Anglican Church, 12 Blair Road, Cambridge. Marion will be laid to rest following the service at Mount View Cemetery, Cambridge. As expressions of sympathy, donations made in Marion's memory to The Cambridge Memorial Hospital Foundation or to Trinity Anglican Church would be greatly appreciated. Please visit www.couttsfuneralhome.com to leave messages of condolence.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 13, 2020
