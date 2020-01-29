Home

Marion Joan Morrison

Marion Joan Morrison Obituary
Marion Joan Morrison (née Desormeau) passed away peacefully on Monday, January 27, 2020 at the North Bay Regional Health Centre, with her husband Randy at her side. Eldest daughter of Aline (Watier) and Ernest Desormeau, and sister to Carol (Puncher), Barbara (Toal), and Joanne (Peterson), Marion was born and grew up in Cochrane, Ontario, with stints in Senneterre (QC) and Rouyn-Noranda. She attended teacher's college in North Bay, and had a long career in teaching that began in Terrace Bay and ended with many years in Kirkland Lake, during which time she earned her BA and focused on Special Education, notably at Sacred Heart School. She was known for riding her bicycle nearly everywhere, and walking nearly everywhere else. In North Bay since 2004, Marion enjoyed retirement with more biking, walking, and travel to Marco Island (Florida) with Randy, activities with the Retired Teachers Federation of Ontario and with friends old and new, and in particular treasured her view over Lake Nippissing. Marion is survived by daughters Aimée (Tom Barber) and Susannah (Don Sinclair) of Waterloo, as well as grandchildren Rowan, Hugh, and Aline, by whom she will be as greatly missed as she is fondly remembered. A celebration of Marion's life will be held this summer in Waterloo. Gifts may be made in Marion's memory to (to be determined).
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 29, 2020
