of Millbank, passed away peacefully at her residence on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at the age of 54. Marion was a member of the Old Order Amish Church. Beloved daughter of Marie (Jantzi) and the late David J. Kuepfer. Dear sister of Rosanna and Levi Kuepfer, Emaline and Len Streicher, AnnaMae and David Kuepfer, MaryAnn and Steven Streicher, Elizabeth and Jeff Albrecht, Albert and Elizabeth Kuepfer. Fondly remembered by 40 nieces and nephews, 25 great nieces and nephews, many uncles, aunts, cousins and special friends Bruce and Esther Cressman. Predeceased by her grandparents Joel and Tena Kuepfer, Noah and Elizabeth Jantzi and her nephew Gary Kuepfer. Family and friends will be received at the home of Albert and Elizabeth Kuepfer, 4001 Perth Line 67, RR1, Millbank on Monday, May 11 after 9:00 a.m. and on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 until 11:00 a.m. Please note, as per the Government of Ontario regulations, only 10 people are allowed in the home at one time and physical distancing will be required outside the home. A family funeral service will be held at 4001 Perth Line 67 on Tuesday afternoon with Bishop Emmanuel Wagler officiating. Interment in Wellesley Township Old Order Cemetery. Brenneman Funeral Home, Atwood assisted with arrangements. www.brennemanfuneralhome.ca
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 11, 2020.