|
|
At Rotary Hospice in Stratford on Monday, February 10, 2020, Marion MacKenzie of Stratford and formerly of Wingham passed away peacefully at the age of 80. Devoted wife of the late Lorne MacKenzie who predeceased her in 2016. Loving mother of Rob and Jayne MacKenzie of Fergus, Sue and Gary Thomson of Barrie and Heather and Rich Dobson of Oshawa. Cherished grandmother of Daniel, Katie, Lauren, Kara, Brett and Kylea and great-grandmother of Beau. Predeceased by her parents John and Olive Harmer and her brothers Doug, Ken and Don Harmer. Visitation will be at McBurney Funeral Home, Wingham on Sunday from 1:00-4:00 p.m. Funeral service will be held at Wingham United Church on Monday, February 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Colin Snyder officiating. Interment will take place in the spring at Ripley Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Rotary Hospice, Stratford or would be appreciated as expressions of sympathy. Online condolences at www.mcburneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 12, 2020