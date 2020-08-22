1917 - 2020 Passed away peacefully at Sunnyside Home LTC, Kitchener on August 17, 2020, age 103. Marion was predeceased by her beloved husband Bruce (Buzz) Kitchener Given and her parents Rev. Matthew Fraser Cree and Janet Morrison Morton Cree. Marion was also predeceased by her siblings George, Donald, Agnes and Hugh. She will be sorely missed by her children Bruce Craig Given (Brenda) and Janet McIntosh (Murray) and all her family. Grandchildren are Kirk Given (Barbie), Tanya McKillop (Ken), Craig McIntosh (Julie Nikolic), Sarah Mackintosh (Charles), Ian McIntosh (Leah Sumnauth-McIntosh). Her adored great grandchildren are Hudson and Harper Given, Sophia, Isabelle and Luke McKillop, Molly and Beckett McIntosh, Margot, Evelyn and Grace Mackintosh and Rohan and Mayuri McIntosh. Marion was an admirable woman who faced life's hardships with grace, fortitude, and stoicism. Widowed suddenly at age 50, she learned to drive and went back to teach full time with the Waterloo Region District School Board as a Teacher-Librarian who loved children and books. She was a long time member and elder of Knox Presbyterian Church. Marion was very artistic and creative and was a member of the Garden Club of Kitchener-Waterloo and The KW Rug Hooking Guild. She was a wonderful tailor, an artist who did oil and watercolours and had several art shows. She was also a quilter, a knitter and a person who was always learning new things. A highlight was her trip to Australia and New Zealand. She had a very positive and progressive outlook on life and was a wonderful loving role model for her family and friends. At Marion's request there will be no visitation or service. Cremation has taken place. A private family interment will be held at a later date. Condolences for the family and donations to Sunnyside Foundation may be arranged through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street S. Waterloo at www.erbgood.com
or 519-745-8445. A special thank you goes to Judy Reidel, a caring friend who considered Marion a mentor. Many thanks go to the caring and supportive community at Sunnyside Seniors Service. Sunnyside is capably run by the Region of Waterloo. All long-term care homes in Canada should be non-profits modelled on Sunnyside Home, only with more full-time staff.