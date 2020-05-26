On, May 24th, 2020, Marion (Mariana) Nuxoll (nee Laub), loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great-great grandmother passed away at the age of 99. Marion was born in Vizejdia, Romania on April 2, 1921 to John (Hans) and Katherina Laub. She left her sister and grandparents behind and made the long journey to Canada on her own at 17 to join her parents and new brother who had been in Canada for 10 years. Here she learned a new language and experienced a totally unfamiliar lifestyle from that of the old country. There was many a time in the beginning that she asked her parents to go back to Romania but in the end she stayed and was happy with her decision. She started working at Forsyth Shirt Factory in 1938 and eventually moved up to a Supervisor position which she held for 20 years. On May 29th, 1943 she married her true love Herman Nuxoll. Together they raised one child, a daughter, Mary Jane. Marion is predeceased by her husband Herman, daughter Jane (Vince) McQuabbie, her parents John and Katherina, her sister Maria and brother Joe. She is survived by her grandchildren Jason (Heather), Tina, Lena (Glenn) Herold, her great grandchildren Eric (Aftan), Jessica, Nolan, Tye, Shayla, Jayden, and Shane, her great-great grandchildren Emma, Joey, and Aurora, her nieces and nephew and many cousins. She will be dearly missed by all her family and friends. Marion had a love of gardening and cooking. She was often found in the kitchen and her cabbage rolls were a family favourite at holidays! She loved spending time with people - talking and reminiscing - and enjoyed visiting with her extended family whenever she could. Marion was a member of the Ladies Group at the Schwaben Club, the Happy Gang Seniors Club, and also enjoyed bowling and playing Solo regularly for many years with a group of wonderful friends. Her family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Lanark Heights for making her last months comfortable and safe for her. Please be advised, due to the current protocols enacted to protect public health safely, a private service will be held at Westmount Memorial Celebration Centre Wednesday, May 27th at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Woodland Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to support the family by viewing the service via livestream at https://www.facebook.com/search/top/?q=westmount%20memorial%20celebration%20centre&epa=SEARCH_BOX As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society or Heart & Stroke Canada would be appreciated by the family. www.westmountfuneralchapel.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 26, 2020.