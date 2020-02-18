|
|
Passed peacefully to her eternal rest on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital, Kitchener. Marion of RR1 Wellesley was the beloved wife of the late Ernest H. Roth (2001). Born in Wilmot Township 87 years ago to the late David W. and Annie (Gerber) Jantzi. Loving mother of Elaine and her husband Steve Cressman of New Hamburg and Donald and his wife Barb of Wellesley. Dear grandmother of Amanda Cressman, Rebecca Roth and Krystal Roth (Mitchell). She will be sadly missed by her dear sister Emma Lichty, brothers and sisters-in-law; Dora Roth, Eileen Roth, Nelson and Barbara Zehr. Predeceased by her granddaughter Cheryl Cressman (in infancy), sister Erma Jantzi and a brother and sister in infancy, brothers and sisters in-law; Emmanuel Lichty, Elmer and Esther Roth, Alvin and Madeline Roth, Michael Roth, Lizzian Roth (in infancy), Nancy and Aaron Bast, John and Erma Roth, Milton and Clara Roth and David Roth. Marion lived a simple life. She enjoyed tending her garden and flower beds. She farmed for many years with Ernest. Friends may visit with the family at Maple View Mennonite Church, 5074 Deborah Glaister Line, Wellesley on Thursday from 2-4 & 7-9 p.m. Funeral service will be held in the church on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. Pastor Brent Kipfer officiating. Interment to follow in the church cemetery. As an expression of sympathy, donations to Aldaview Services or Mennonite Central Committee would be appreciated. www.futher-franklinfuneralhome.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 18, 2020