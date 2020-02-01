|
|
Marion Hopper, nee Smith, passed away peacefully in Clinton on Thursday, January 30, 2020 after a long battle with dementia. A native of Kitchener, she was the daughter of Howard and Pearl Smith, and sister of Dorothy, Carol and Betty (predeceased). Loving wife of Frank for 65 years. Mother of Terry (Susan) Hopper and Tammy Hopper (Greta Sinclair). Granny of Miranda (Andrew) and Reghan (Joey). Great-granny of Lily, Mavis and Jack. In addition to taking care of her family, Marion worked as a secretary for many years and was a dedicated and successful Avon Representative for more than 30 years, regularly winning the Avon President's Award. Marion loved bowling, cards, bingo, camping, going to the casino, and music. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. at the Henry Walser Funeral Home 507 Frederick St. Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5 on Tuesday February 4, 2020. Donations can be made to the Alzheimer Society or the (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com to view Marion's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 1, 2020