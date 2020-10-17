It is Finished! A life well lived! Marion Ruth Tannassee (Wettlaufer) July 10, 1929, Waterloo Ontario It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Marion Tannassee (nee Wettlaufer), on October 11, 2020 at the age of 91. She will be lovingly remembered by her only child, Margaret-Anne and Stephen Roberts. Predeceased by her beloved husband, Rev. Geoffry Yisu Tannassee (1979), and her dear sister Margaret Louise Wettlaufer (2016) and her parents William and Naomi (Jacobi) Wettlaufer, owners of Wettlaufter's department store Waterloo. She will be remembered by sisters- in- law Dorothy Hardin (Egbert), Eileen Moran (John), Irene Baichoo, Sheila Pillay, and brothers-in-law Victor Tannassee (Sylvia) all of New York, and Philip (Shanta) of Toronto. She leaves behind many nieces and nephews. She will be missed by her goddaughter Jennifer Troupe, and her husband, Bill and their children, Jayden and Ethan. She will missed by her special cousins Paul Knorr and his wife Kathy, Ronnie Jacobi, David Jacobi and his wife Karen and their son Alexander, Richard Knorr and his wife Su. Marion was a graduate of Waterloo College (University of Western Ontario). She went on to have a career as a Librarian. Marion started her career at Wilfrid Laurier University Library in her younger days before she was married. Together with her husband, Geoffrey, they served in Guyana, and Jamaica. They enjoyed their summer ministry at Christ the King Lutheran Church, Sauble Beach. She worked as the librarian at the seminary of the University of the West Indies, Jamaica. They spent a few years in Oxford, England while her husband was studying at the University of Oxford (Mansfield College). Marion was always guided by her faith. She was a long time and faithful member of Trillium Lutheran Church (St. John's Lutheran Church). She devoted her life to her faith and church and was very active in teaching Sunday school, ELW, was head of the church library, volunteered with Out of the Cold, served on the Women's Auxiliary of the Waterloo Lutheran Seminary Executive. She was a world traveller, she loved to sew, cook and do crafts. She was a devoted wife, mother, and sister. Her greatest joy was meeting people from all walks of life. She took a genuine interest in everyone that she met. She cared deeply for people and their families. She left her mark on everyone who knew her through her generosity and kindness. She selflessly gave to others because she deeply cared about other people. Marion touched the lives of many people, and she will be greatly missed. Marion had a zest for life and she lived it to the fullest with grace, strength and determination. She was a devoted mother and had a strong bond with Margaret-Anne. She taught and instilled in Margaret-Anne, the skills to be strong in every aspect of life, but especially in her faith. A special and heartfelt thank you for the years of care, compassion, love and support that the staff on Shantz Hill, Sunnyside Nursing Home provided Marion and her family. A private family service has taken place at the Erb & Good Funeral Home. To view a recording of the service, please visit www.erbgood.com
. Memorial donations can be made to Sunnyside Nursing Home by contacting Erb & Good Funeral home at www.erbgood.com
or 519-745-8445.