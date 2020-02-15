|
Marion, age 74, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Manatee Memorial Hospital in Bradenton, Florida. She was born January 21, 1946 in Galt, Ontario to David and Evelyn (Trott) Forbes. She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Ronald, son Eric (Natasha) Vandenbroucke, grand guppies Sophie and Bryce Vandenbroucke, daughter Kate (Jeff) Ofield and granddaughter Mackenzie Ofield. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, dog mom to Sally, community volunteer and friend who loved to chat and spend time with her friends. She had many talents, but it was her time as an elementary school teacher that she most enjoyed, teaching and interacting with young people. Marion's happy place was in Florida with her Florida family and friends and on their weekly drives along the beach in search of pelicans. She taught us all that wherever you are, it is your friends who make your world. The family would like to express a special thanks to the compassionate nurses and staff at Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and at Manatee Memorial Hospital in Florida. Memorial visitation will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. A memorial service will take place on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Gale Presbyterian Church, 10 Barnswallow Dr., Elmira. If desired, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada or to your local Humane Society would be appreciated. www.dreisingerfuneralhome.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 15, 2020