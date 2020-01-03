|
Died peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, January 2, 2020. Marjorie Aileene (nee Rogers Letson) Heffernan in her 101st year, was the beloved wife of the late Edward John (Ted) Heffernan (2007). She was the loving mother of her three daughters Sharleen Ann Field (Gord), Dana Marie Schmidt (Don), and Mary Lynn Groen (Ralph). She will be greatly missed by her five grandchildren, Ronald Field (Sharon), Lynda Field, Lynn Schmidt (Trevor Unruh), Julie McAlindon (Mike), and Wendy Atchison (Colby), and by her 14 great-grandchildren, Alicia Roy, Angela Eyton-Jones (Nathan), Alexandria Hirtle, Monica Field, Ronald Field, Sarah Field, Christine Jackson (Nathan Green), Katherine Field, Ainsley Unruh, Nathan Unruh, Bronwyn McAlindon, Avery Atchison, Ryan Atchison, and Ethan Atchison and by her six great-great-grandchildren, Jaden and Natalie Bartholomew, Jaxon and Silas Eyton-Jones, Aiden and Owen Green. Survived by her brother James Francis Rogers and predeceased by her siblings James Kenneth (Ken) Letson (2006), Jeanne Adele Rogers (1990), Richard Rogers (1993), Alan Gerard Rogers (1996). We would like to thank the kind and caring staff of Victoria Place Retirement Home, Kitchener. You treated mom as one of your family and we are grateful for the care and support you provided for Mom and her family. Resting at the Gilbert MacIntyre and Son Funeral Home, Dublin Chapel, 252 Dublin St N., Guelph, where the family will receive their friends on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. A Funeral Service will be held in the chapel at 11 a.m. Interment in Marymount Cemetery, Guelph. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the would be appreciated by the family. Donation cards are available at the funeral home 519-822-4731 or online at www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com