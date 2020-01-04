|
Passed away peacefully on December 31, 2019 at the age of 89 years. She was predeceased by her parents Milton and Isabel Hoffman, her husband Russell Green (2011), and great grandson Gavin Sword (2015). Russ and Marj lived in Shakespeare for 40 years before retiring to Morningside Village, New Hamburg, in 1990. Marj is survived by her second husband, Arthur Wilder; two daughters, Wendy (Bob) Sword and Sherry (Nigel) King; seven grandchildren, Eric (Melanie) Sword, Trevor Sword, Colin (Nicki) Sword, Brendon (Karalee) Sword, Justin (Amber) King, Katrina King (David Marchesseault), and Nicolas (Nicole) King; and five great grandchildren, Russell, Andrea, and Brooklyn Sword, Wyatt Sword, and Mathilde Marchesseault. She also is survived by two step-sons and their families, Don (Holly) Wilder and Ken (Susan) Wilder. Cremation has taken place and at Marjâ€™s request there will be no visitation. A family service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Mark Jutzi Funeral Home, New Hamburg. Personal condolences and donation information available at www.markjutzifuneralhomes.ca