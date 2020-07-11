1/1
Marjorie Ann HOILES
Passed away peacefully on July 7th, 2020 at Hilltop Manor in her 87th year. Predeceased by her beloved husband Bruce Hoiles (1984). Loving mother of Debbie (Dave), Diane (Tony) and Steven (Liz). Special Gram to Lindsay (Brock), Lauren (Alex) Jasmine (Kevin), Weston, Keiko and Hana and great Grandsons Tate, Simon and Tripp. Special Thank you to Betty Ann and Liz for their support over the last couple of years and the staff of Speed River Hilltop Manor. Cremation has taken place. Please visit www.couttsfuneralhome.com to leave online condolences


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
