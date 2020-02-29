Home

POWERED BY

Services
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Dietrich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie Dietrich

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marjorie Dietrich Obituary
Passed away suddenly surrounded by family on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital at the age of 76. Marjorie loved taking care of young children for many years. She loved interacting with people, always with a smile on her face. Her family and friends, though saddened by her passing, are comforted by the fact that she is at peace. We love you Mom, we love you Grandma. Beloved wife of Mark Dietrich for 54 years. Loving mother of Rosemarie Dietrich and Christine Dietrich-Scheifley and her husband Jason. Cherished grandma of Emma and Noah Scheifley. Dear sister of Pat (Bill) Grass. Dear sister-in-law of Paul (Anita), Margaret (Walter Hinsperger), Catherine, Richard, Leona (Wayne Henhoeffer. Marjorie was predeceased by her brother Ken Duncalf, Parents William and Lillian Duncalf, brothers-in-law Tom (Joan) Dietrich, and Fred (Barb) Dietrich. Marjorie's family will receive relatives and friends at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467 on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. with Parish Prayers at 7:30 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be held at St. Joseph's RC Church, 148 Madison Ave. Kitchener, on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Interment Parkview Cemetery. The family wishes to thank the Alzheimers Society, her volunteer companion, Andrea Morgan and Paramed for all the wonderful care they gave Marjorie. Donations to the Alzheimers Society would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Marjorie's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marjorie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -