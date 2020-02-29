|
|
Passed away suddenly surrounded by family on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital at the age of 76. Marjorie loved taking care of young children for many years. She loved interacting with people, always with a smile on her face. Her family and friends, though saddened by her passing, are comforted by the fact that she is at peace. We love you Mom, we love you Grandma. Beloved wife of Mark Dietrich for 54 years. Loving mother of Rosemarie Dietrich and Christine Dietrich-Scheifley and her husband Jason. Cherished grandma of Emma and Noah Scheifley. Dear sister of Pat (Bill) Grass. Dear sister-in-law of Paul (Anita), Margaret (Walter Hinsperger), Catherine, Richard, Leona (Wayne Henhoeffer. Marjorie was predeceased by her brother Ken Duncalf, Parents William and Lillian Duncalf, brothers-in-law Tom (Joan) Dietrich, and Fred (Barb) Dietrich. Marjorie's family will receive relatives and friends at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467 on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. with Parish Prayers at 7:30 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be held at St. Joseph's RC Church, 148 Madison Ave. Kitchener, on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Interment Parkview Cemetery. The family wishes to thank the Alzheimers Society, her volunteer companion, Andrea Morgan and Paramed for all the wonderful care they gave Marjorie. Donations to the Alzheimers Society would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Marjorie's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 29, 2020