Passed away peacefully on April 18, 2020 at home in Brantford, after a short battle with cancer. She was born April 14,1930 in London, raised in Lambeth Ont. Marj married her best friend and love of her life, Bob on August 4,1951. She was ready to be reunited with her soul mate of 60 years. Marj was the much loved mother of Scott (Stephanie) of Parry Sound, Nancy Young (David) of Brantford, and Sue Adam (Don) of Sarnia. She was the cherished Nana to Mitch Joiner, Katie Durand, Melanie Samuel, Niki Kazemzadeh, Tori Thurai-Adam, and Lucas Adam. She also had seven great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Ruth Morrison (Bob), of Kitchener, her sisters in law, Isobel Sanderson of London, and Ruth Hodgins of Ilderton, and many nieces and nephews. Marj had a wonderful life filled with love and laughter. She had especially enjoyed many adventures with Bob and their family, touring with their antique cars, at the beach at Amberley, playing tennis, bridge, and spending time with their extensive network of friends over the years while living in Sarnia, Guelph, Amberley and Baden. They had many happy retirement years wintering in Venice, Florida, at their Bird Bay condo and enjoying life while at Foxboro the rest of the year. They had recently relocated to a retirement apartment in Brantford where Marj enjoyed playing bridge and spending time with her many new friends. The family would like to thank SEASONS Brantford staff, the LHIN Melissa W and Kim H, CBI nurse Henry, Paramed PSW 's and Stedman Outreach team for all of their caring support that helped keep her comfortable at home as per her wishes. A Celebration of Life will be taking place on a future date. Donations are suggested to be directed to Stedman/Hankinson Hospice, Brantford, or the . Cremation has taken place by McCleister Funeral Home. https://mccleisterfuneralhome.ca/10/Home.html
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 21, 2020