It is with great sadness that our family share the news of Marjorie's passing at home on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 in her 92nd year. She was the loving wife of Howard Luckhart and very caring mother of Brian (Ruth Ann), Douglas (Diane) and Thomas. Marj loved her four granddaughters Melanie Shiell (Jason), Angela Hurst (Kevin), Katrina (Kate) Powell (John), Danielle Martens (Jamie) and her ten great-grandchildren. Survived by her brother Lorne Biesel (Nancy), brother-in-law Murray Luckhart (Marie), sisters-in-law Myrta Biesel, Betty Luckhart and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents John and Pearl (Kaufman) Biesel, sisters Dorene Kocher (Melvin), Ruth Nauman (Delton), brothers Clarence Biesel, Earl (Idula) Biesel, Glenn Biesel (Carol) and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Margaret Plummer (Herbert), Don Luckhart (Ella), Ray Luckhart, Oliver Luckhart (Betty), Bob Luckhart (Herma) and Edward Luckhart (Noreen). Marjorie was born in Baden, Ontario where she met and married Howard 71 years ago. They lived in New Hamburg and in 1951 move to Sebringville. Marj worked with Howard to build a livestock trucking company called H.W. Luckhart Transport. Later the company became Luckhart Transport Ltd. Marjorie enjoyed gardening, bird watching and playing pepper. She loved her family and always looked forward to getting together. With adoring eyes, she watched her grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow and she was always proud of their accomplishments. Marj was a member of First St. John's Lutheran Church, Seebach's Hill and the L.W.M.L. She was a Charter Member of the Ritz Lutheran Villa Auxiliary and was a former member of the Sebringville Women's Institute. A family service will be held with interment at First St. John's Lutheran Church Cemetery, Seebach's Hill. A celebration of her life will be held in the future and will be announced. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to First St. John's Lutheran Church Building Fund or Crohn's and Colitis Canada through the W.G. Young Funeral Home, 430 Huron Street, Stratford. 519.271.7411 www.wgyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 1, 2020.